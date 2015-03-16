Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Comedian Kathy Griffin to Perform Two Shows at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | March 16, 2015 | 1:40 p.m.

Emmy-winning comedian Kathy Griffin will bring her pull-no-punches brand of comedy to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two shows (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) on Thursday, April 2.

Griffin
Kathy Griffin

Tickets for both shows are $55, $65 and $75.

Whether she’s skewering self-important celebrities or getting herself banned as a talk-show guest, Griffin has made a name for herself as a hilarious provocateur.

Griffin has honed her wicked wit over a decades-long career that began in Los Angeles comedy clubs, then expanded onto the small screen, notably with a role in the ’90s sitcom Suddenly Susan, and later her own Emmy Award-winning reality series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.

In 2013, Griffin was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records for writing and starring in an unprecedented 20 televised stand-up specials — more than any comedian in history.

Buoyed by her dedicated and engaged fans, Griffin's live stand-up performances are legendary and in a class of their own. Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to see her perform sold-out shows everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

She draws a huge audience to CNN's New Year's Eve special, which she has co-hosted with Anderson Cooper since 2007. Griffin is also one of television's go-to hosts for premier live events.

After co-hosting The Billboard Music Awards LIVE three years in a row, last year she hosted the 41st annual Daytime Emmy Awards LIVE and AARP's Movies for Grownups Gala.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind comedian when she takes the stage in one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

