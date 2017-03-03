Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Kathy Griffin: Unfiltered at The Granada

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | March 3, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Stand-up comedian Kathy Griffin will take the stage at Santa Barbara's Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, as part of the Granada Concert Series.

Kathy Griffin Click to view larger
Kathy Griffin

Griffin, a star in entertainment and publishing, is recognized for her unfiltered and unafraid brand of pull-no-punches comedy.

A No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, Griffin released her second book, Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index, in November.  The book is an A-Z compendium of celebrities she’s met over the years and the outrageous and charming anecdotes only she can tell.

Also in 2016, Griffin completed her 80-city Like A Boss tour with stops from coast to coast and two sold-out performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and Carnegie Hall in New York.

In 2013, Griffin was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records for writing and starring in an unprecedented 20 televised stand-up specials, more than any comedian in history.

In 2014, she made history with her sixth consecutive Grammy nomination and first win for Best Comedy Album Kathy Griffin: Calm Down Gurrl), joining Whoopi Goldberg and Lily Tomlin as the only other female comedians to ever win Grammy awards for Best Comedy Album.

Tickets to An Evening with Kathy Griffin range in price from $34-$94, and are available now through The Granada Box Office, 899-2222.  Dates and times are subject to change.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.

 

