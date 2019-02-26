Kathy Ireland Joins Women United for A Classic Storybook Luncheon March 1

Supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Kathy Ireland will join United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Women United in support of early education programs during A Classic Storybook Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Coral Casino, 1281 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara.

Proceeds from the event will benefit United Way’s early education programs in Santa Barbara County. Ireland supports various philanthropic causes such as local education, in line with Women United’s efforts to expand opportunities for young students.

“Kathy Ireland has earned success and recognition across the planet, and it’s inspiring that she continues to support bringing new opportunities to young scholars,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Ireland has graced the cover of Forbes Magazine multiple times, and License! Global magazine rated her as having the 25th most powerful brand globally.

Ireland will talk about the ways she supports local education efforts in Santa Barbara County through her philanthropy. She will discuss how a powerful network of women working together, like Women United, can move the needle on key local issues to make the community a better place.

Also speaking at the event will be Barbara LaCorte, principal of Hope Elementary School. She will share the impact of United Way’s early education programs at her school, and how Women United’s support is changing the lives of Hope School’s children and families.

“Helping underserved children successfully take those important first steps in school that ultimately lead to high school graduation is what Women United is all about,” said Susan Hersberger, Women United leadership team chair.

“To date, more than 70 local women leaders are members of Women United, and we look forward to growing our ranks,” she said.

Women United mobilizes a leadership network of women to strengthen the Santa Barbara community. Through fundraising, volunteerism and advocacy, the group focuses on expanding United Way’s early educational opportunities such as the Kindergarten Success Institutes and United for Literacy.

Women United ensures more underserved children and families succeed during crucial early elementary school years and beyond.

Tickets to the luncheon are $100. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities available by calling 805-965-8591 or visiting www.unitedwaysb.org/storybookluncheon.

Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County