Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, February 26 , 2019, 12:34 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Kathy Ireland Joins Women United for A Classic Storybook Luncheon March 1

By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | February 26, 2019 | 12:21 p.m.
Kathy Ireland. Click to view larger
Kathy Ireland.

Supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Kathy Ireland will join United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Women United in support of early education programs during A Classic Storybook Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Coral Casino, 1281 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara.

Proceeds from the event will benefit United Way’s early education programs in Santa Barbara County. Ireland supports various philanthropic causes such as local education, in line with Women United’s efforts to expand opportunities for young students.

“Kathy Ireland has earned success and recognition across the planet, and it’s inspiring that she continues to support bringing new opportunities to young scholars,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Ireland has graced the cover of Forbes Magazine multiple times, and License! Global magazine rated her as having the 25th most powerful brand globally.

Ireland will talk about the ways she supports local education efforts in Santa Barbara County through her philanthropy. She will discuss how a powerful network of women working together, like Women United, can move the needle on key local issues to make the community a better place.

Also speaking at the event will be Barbara LaCorte, principal of Hope Elementary School. She will share the impact of United Way’s early education programs at her school, and how Women United’s support is changing the lives of Hope School’s children and families.

“Helping underserved children successfully take those important first steps in school that ultimately lead to high school graduation is what Women United is all about,” said Susan Hersberger, Women United leadership team chair.

“To date, more than 70 local women leaders are members of Women United, and we look forward to growing our ranks,” she said.

Women United mobilizes a leadership network of women to strengthen the Santa Barbara community. Through fundraising, volunteerism and advocacy, the group focuses on expanding United Way’s early educational opportunities such as the Kindergarten Success Institutes and United for Literacy.

Women United ensures more underserved children and families succeed during crucial early elementary school years and beyond.

Tickets to the luncheon are $100. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities available by calling 805-965-8591 or visiting www.unitedwaysb.org/storybookluncheon.

Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 