Kathy Kerstiens Joins American Riviera Bank as Assistant V.P., Client Relationship Manager

Kathy Kerstiens, who has more than 29 years of banking experience in Santa Barbara, has joined American Riviera Bank as assistant vice president and client relationship manager at the bank’s Montecito branch.

Kerstiens focuses on mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines and on growing the bank’s deposits. Her clients include attorneys, CPAs, realtors and home owners in Montecito.

“I am excited about working for a community bank where financial decisions are made locally,” said Kerstiens.

Before joining American Riviera Bank, Kerstiens worked for 17 years as a relationship banker for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust/Union Bank in their Montecito office, where she developed close ties to the local community.

Kersteins grew up in a banking family: her father, David W. Spainhour, was president, CEO and chairman of the board of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust; her brother, David B. Spainhour, is a government financial institutions manager based in Los Angeles; and her son, Brian D. Kerstiens, is a financial analyst in Montecito.

Educated at Santa Barbara City College, Kerstiens shows her dedication to the community by her long involvement in local nonprofits.

She was an active supporter of Union Bank’s yearly United Way campaign, and for several years she was the division manager for the major gifts division of the Montecito YMCA Campaign for Youth. She is currently the secretary of her homeowners’ association.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.