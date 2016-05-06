Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Kathy Kerstiens Joins American Riviera Bank as Assistant V.P., Client Relationship Manager

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank | May 6, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.
Kathy Kersteins Click to view larger
Kathy Kersteins (Courtesy photo)

Kathy Kerstiens, who has more than 29 years of banking experience in Santa Barbara, has joined American Riviera Bank as assistant vice president and client relationship manager at the bank’s Montecito branch.

Kerstiens focuses on mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines and on growing the bank’s deposits. Her clients include attorneys, CPAs, realtors and home owners in Montecito.  

“I am excited about working for a community bank where financial decisions are made locally,” said Kerstiens. 

Before joining American Riviera Bank, Kerstiens worked for 17 years as a relationship banker for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust/Union Bank in their Montecito office, where she developed close ties to the local community. 

Kersteins grew up in a banking family: her father, David W. Spainhour, was president, CEO and chairman of the board of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust; her brother, David B. Spainhour, is a government financial institutions manager based in Los Angeles; and her son, Brian D. Kerstiens, is a financial analyst in Montecito.  

Educated at Santa Barbara City College, Kerstiens shows her dedication to the community by her long involvement in local nonprofits. 

She was an active supporter of Union Bank’s yearly United Way campaign, and for several years she was the division manager for the major gifts division of the Montecito YMCA Campaign for Youth. She is currently the secretary of her homeowners’ association.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 