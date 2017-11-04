Kathy Molloy Named Interim Dean at SBCC

Santa Barbara City College has named Kathy Molloy to serve as interim dean, educational programs, replacing Alice Perez for the current academic year as Perez moves to the Chancellor's Office.

Molloy has served as professor of English and English skills at SBCC since 1987. She also has held leadership positions on campus, such as English Skills Department chair, director of composition, and Academic Senate president.

Currently, Molloy is serving as director for the Express to Success Program, which got its start from the college's first Title V Hispanic-Serving Institutions grant.

"I'm honored to be selected and look forward to continuing to work with my amazing colleagues in this new position," Molloy said.

During her career at SBCC, Molloy has been recognized for her teaching and service, receiving the Faculty Excellence Award from her colleagues in 2006-07 and selected as the Annual Faculty Lecturer for 2011-12.

At the state level, Molloy was appointed by the Statewide Academic Senate as the faculty professional development coordinator for the Basic Skills Initiative in 2009.

In that position, she led a team of community college faculty in planning and staging eight regional workshops that showcased some of the effective programs and practices in California community colleges.

In 2011, she was the recipient of the Stanback-Stroud Diversity Award by the Statewide Academic Senate and the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

She was named a recipient of the Hayward Award for 2016-17, an annual recognition honoring four community college faculty from across California who have a track record of excellence in teaching and in professional activities and have demonstrated commitment to their students, profession and college.

“Kathy brings an incredible amount of institutional knowledge and a unique perspective to Dean's Council," said Paul Jarrell executive vice president, educational programs. “I am excited to work with her in this new capacity.”

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.