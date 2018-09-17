Tuesday, September 18 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Kathy Ramirez Gijon Sinks Hole in One in Dos Pueblos Golf Win Over San Marcos

Kathy Ramirez. Gijon Click to view larger
Kathy Ramirez Gijon of Dos Pueblos fired a hole in one on No. 2 at Glen Annie Golf Course in the Chargers’ win over San Marcos. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 17, 2018 | 10:06 p.m.

Kathy Ramirez Gijon made a hole in won en route to a personal-best score, and Gabby Minier won her eighth match medalist honor, leading the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 216-252 win over San Marcos in a Channel League rivalry match at Glen Annie Golf Course on Monday.

Gijon aced No. 2, and both teams celebrated her accomplishment.

"It was so impressive to see just how excited all the girls, even the SM girls, were for her," DP coach Dan Choi said. "Coach (Sarah) Ashton and I heard some screaming and yelling going on in the hole in front of us and were a little worried that something was wrong.

"It really couldn't have happened to a nicer kid. Kathy is a returning three-year golfer and this season was off to a rough start even though she had dedicated much of the summer to getting better. So, it was great to see her hard work finally paying off."

Gijon shot a 45 and Sierra Ortiz carded her lowest score of 50.

Minier shot a 1-under 34 to lead all scorers and Hannah Cho carded a 38 for the Chargers (7-1, 3-0)

"I could not have been more proud of my girls for the performance they put in today. We hope to keep up this high level of play," said Choi.

Alex Manion shot a 43 to lead San Marcos. She was followed by Sophia Tosca (46), Anastasia Cotella (49), Allison Seoane (54), and Kendall Eagen (60).

"I have to give credit to San Marcos. Their consistently tough, competitive approach allowed us to tap into our best performance so far this year," Choi said. "We always know they are going to give us their best effort, so we never take them lightly. I was really impressed by how all our girls really stepped up. I was a little worried as two of our girls were coming down sick, but I reminded them that some of the best performances in sport came under those very same circumstances.

"Gabby was sharp as usual and Hannah Cho put in a really gutsy 38 as she felt pretty terrible. Sierra and Kathy both turned in their lifetime best match scores."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 