Kathy Ramirez Gijon Sinks Hole in One in Dos Pueblos Golf Win Over San Marcos

Golf

Kathy Ramirez Gijon made a hole in won en route to a personal-best score, and Gabby Minier won her eighth match medalist honor, leading the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 216-252 win over San Marcos in a Channel League rivalry match at Glen Annie Golf Course on Monday.

Gijon aced No. 2, and both teams celebrated her accomplishment.

"It was so impressive to see just how excited all the girls, even the SM girls, were for her," DP coach Dan Choi said. "Coach (Sarah) Ashton and I heard some screaming and yelling going on in the hole in front of us and were a little worried that something was wrong.

"It really couldn't have happened to a nicer kid. Kathy is a returning three-year golfer and this season was off to a rough start even though she had dedicated much of the summer to getting better. So, it was great to see her hard work finally paying off."

Gijon shot a 45 and Sierra Ortiz carded her lowest score of 50.

Minier shot a 1-under 34 to lead all scorers and Hannah Cho carded a 38 for the Chargers (7-1, 3-0)

"I could not have been more proud of my girls for the performance they put in today. We hope to keep up this high level of play," said Choi.

Alex Manion shot a 43 to lead San Marcos. She was followed by Sophia Tosca (46), Anastasia Cotella (49), Allison Seoane (54), and Kendall Eagen (60).

"I have to give credit to San Marcos. Their consistently tough, competitive approach allowed us to tap into our best performance so far this year," Choi said. "We always know they are going to give us their best effort, so we never take them lightly. I was really impressed by how all our girls really stepped up. I was a little worried as two of our girls were coming down sick, but I reminded them that some of the best performances in sport came under those very same circumstances.

"Gabby was sharp as usual and Hannah Cho put in a really gutsy 38 as she felt pretty terrible. Sierra and Kathy both turned in their lifetime best match scores."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.