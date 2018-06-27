Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:54 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Kathy Scroggs Joins Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

Kathy Scroggs and sponsor, Sandra O’Meara.
By Karen Kawaguchi for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | February 8, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is proud to introduce Kathy J. Scroggs as a new member. Her sponsor is Sandra O’Meara. 

She joins Santa Barbara Sunrise club as a transfer from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara. Prior to that she was a member of the Rotary Club of Ventura and she is a Rotary legacy; her father is a member of the Rotary Club of Tulsa.  

She has been very involved with youth service activities. 

Scroggs specializes in accounting, audit and software issues, particularly those relevant to tax-exempt entities and closely-held businesses. She holds the classification of public accounting - auditor.

Scroggs is a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor and California Leadership Institute of the California Society of CPAs. 

She also serves on the board of directors of the Channel Counties Chapter of the California Society of CPAs.

Scroggs lives in Santa Barbara and enjoys racing sailboats, doing yoga, listening to live music, riding bikes and hiking the trails.

She is an award-winning baker and loves to gather folks around the table for a good meal and stimulating conversation.

Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. It meets regularly to allow members to get to know each other, form friendships get things done in local and worldwide communities.

Rotary is a leader in the effort to eradicate polio worldwide, bring clean water and education to people in need and promote peace.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was founded in 1985 and is a diverse group of 55 members. The club meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club, located at 1105 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara.  

For more information, call 805.884.6428.

Karen Kawaguchi represents Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

