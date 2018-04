Posted on September 24, 2015 | 12:54 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Katie P. Orosco of Santa Barbara died Sept. 13, 2015.

Born Dec. 9, 1920, she was 94 years old.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola Street, from 4–8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.