Katie Ruth Werft, 1926-2018

Posted on January 22, 2018

Katie Ruth Werft passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8 at the end of a short hospital stay.

Those who knew Katie know she was a strong, independent woman who lived life to the fullest, loved her friends and family above all else, had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to laugh, especially at herself.

Her death is a tremendous shock and a blow to all of us, but we are all so grateful to have had her in our lives.

She lived a long life her way in her own home, drove her car (kept talking about leasing a new one), still traveled “home” to Kentucky and Tennessee and more recently to Minnesota, and was still making new friends of all ages at 91.

The oldest of three children of A.B. and Janice (Roberts) Coleman, Katie Ruth Coleman was born March 5, 1926, in Knoxville, Tenn.

She grew up in Lynch, Ky., and attended Eastern Kentucky University before meeting Carl Werft, whom she would marry in 1944 and remain married until his death in 2006.

Katie and Carl relocated to Glendale, Calif., in 1947 and after their son Ron’s birth, moved to North Hollywood in 1954.

Katie stayed home in the early years of Ron’s childhood and then began her career as an executive assistant for the Bendix Corporation, which later became Allied Signal. She took pride in her work as the publisher of the corporate newsletter.

She supported the leadership in the corporate office until her retirement in 1987 when she and Carl moved to their new home in Santa Clarita, the same year Ron and his wife Mary moved to California from Minnesota.

Katie was very active in the Psi Delta Sigma Sorority raising funds for many years to support the United Cerebral Palsy/Spastic Children’s Foundation.

While working full time, she devoted her time and energy as an officer of the sorority, ultimately serving as grand chairperson and receiving its highest honor.

Katie loved her family and always looked forward to spending time with us all by traveling to Santa Barbara, Louisville or Knoxville. Nothing made her happier than seeing her grandchildren, each of whom she was extremely proud.

Only two weeks before her passing, she drove to Santa Barbara to share a wonderful, laughter-filled Christmas with family.

She also had great capacity for friendship and made friends of all ages throughout her life. Her friendship with Manijeh Weston and her family was very special as were her “ghost tour” trips with Rita and late nights with the women of the magic table.

Katie is preceded in death by her husband Carl, brother Bill Ed Coleman, and sister Bennie Joe Wood.

She is survived by her son Ron Werft and wife Mary; grandchildren Chris, Meghan and Kevin Werft; and nieces, nephews and many other close and loving family members in Kentucky, Tennessee, California and Arizona.

A celebration of her life is planned for 11a.m. on Feb. 2 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary in Santa Clarita.

As it was her favorite charity, the family asks that in lieu of flowers any donations be made in her honor and memory to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice.