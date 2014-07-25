Katie Santillan of Lompoc, 1931-2014

Posted on July 25, 2014 | 1:08 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Katie Olvera Santillan of Lompoc died July 23, 2014.

Katie was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Hipolito and Delfina Olvera. She was raised in Lompoc.

The youngest of nine children, she was the baby in the family. She worked at various jobs in Los Angeles, Lompoc and Guadalupe.

Her main focus in life was catering to her beloved husband for 39 years, Raymond. She was a devoted wife and homemaker — an example to all of us in how to love and care for your spouse. She told a young lady at the Mission View Nursing Home that “marriage is hard, but you both have to work at it, if you love each other.”

She was preceded in death by husband Raymond, his daughter, Esther Reynoso, and granddaughter, Angelique Reynoso; her siblings, Tilly Olvera, Mary Salutan, Helen Moreno, Lloyd Olvera, Matilda Alvarez, Molly Echavarria, Johnny Olvera and Primo Olvera; and her nephew, Lloyd Olvera Jr.

She is survived by her niece, Rosalie Salutan (Bill) Marquez, who was always by her side; her nephew, Eddie (Donna) Salutan, who dedicated their love and time caring for her; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; his daughters, Anna Marie (Robert) Michaud, Annette (Louie) Guerrero; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

Thank you to the staff at Marian Dignity Health, Mission View Nursing Home (San Luis Obispo) and Wilshire Hospice for their consideration, care and support.

Pallbearers: Eddie Salutan Jr., Patrick Nieman, Paul Salutan Jr., Eugene Costa Jr., Raymond Reynoso Jr. and Christopher Reynoso. Honorary Pallbearers: Eddie Salutan, Bill Marquez, Bob Michaud and Jesse Santillan.

Visitation will be at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 30. Graveside services will follow at the Guadalupe Cemetery at 1 p.m. officiated by Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

