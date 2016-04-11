Katie Szopa Named 2016-17 President of Friends of the Santa Barbara Library

The Friends of the Santa Barbara Library board is proud to announce its newly elected president for the 2016-17 term, Katie Szopa, who joined the board in 2012 after volunteering for the library as an adult literacy tutor.

Szopa was born and raised in Massachusetts, and after graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst she moved to New York City to work for NBC News.

Upon leaving NBC, Szopa pursued work in the field of documentaries. Her credits include numerous programs for the National Geographic Channel, PBS and the Discovery Channel.

She also serves on the committee for Trinity Gardens, a community garden in Santa Barbara.

She lives in Montecito with her husband Adam Graham and three children, Sophie, Rece and Kazimir.

— Katie Szopa represents the Friends of the Santa Barbara Library.