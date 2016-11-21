Katie Yang-Mikala Triplett Advance at CIF Tennis Regionals

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos doubles team of Katie Yang and Mikala Triplett won two matches Monday at the CIF Individual Regionals in Carpinteria and advanced to the Round of 32.

After a delay to dry the courts, Yang and Triplett defeated a team from Rio Mesa, 6-0, 6-1. They then knocked off the sister duo of Carol and Jackie Cai of Cate in straight sets to move on to either Whittier Narrows or Seal Beach Tennis Club next Tuesday.

“Once they were on, it was all business as they continued their mighty run,” DP coach Liz Frech said. “Precision, power, and placement were keys to their matches.”

In singles, Yuka Perera won her second-round match over Taylor Newman, 6-0, 6-1, before being eliminated by Theresa Papikan of Campbell Hall, 6-3, 6-2. Newman beat Laguna Blanca’s Katherine Monroy in the first round.

Cate’s Grace Fuss won her first match over Allison Aronov of Louisville, 6-1, 6-3, and lost to top-seeded Delanie Dunkle of Arroyo Grande, 6-1, 6-0.

