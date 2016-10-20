Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:59 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Katie Yang-Mikala Triplett Capture Channel League Doubles Title

Dos Pueblos duo defeat Ventura in final; Buena's Colbey Shae Emery is singles champion

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 20, 2016 | 7:51 p.m.

Katie Yang and Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos won the Channel League doubles championship on Thursday with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Ventura's Maya and Neela Krishnasamy.

Dos Pueblos coach Liz Frech is joined by her Channel League-champion doubles team of Katie Yang, left, and Mikala Triplett. Click to view larger
It is the second doubles title for Yang, who won back in 2013 as a freshman. Triplett is a freshman for the Chargers.

The singles title was won by Buena sophomore Colbey Shae Emery, 6-4, 6-3, over San Marcos sophomore Yuka Perera.

The league finalists advance to the CIF Sectionals at Cate and Carpinteria on Nov. 21.

It was an emotional day for Dos Pueblos coach Liz Frech. She was excited to see Yang and Triplett win the title and saddened by the passing of her father on Thursday.

"Many emotions came through today," said Frech. "I have used so much of my dad's wisdom throughout my coaching career. I like to think he was watching us today. This season began slow and turned out to be an amazing season. Everything fell into place, a shared league title, a coin-flip that went our way for the playoffs (DP will be the league's No. 1 representative), and today the league doubles championship."

Yang and Triplett earlier defeated the San Marcos team of Kelly Coulson and Sam DeAlba in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1. The Krishnasamy sisters outlasted Santa Barbara's Hannah Echt and Claire Stotts, 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

