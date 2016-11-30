Katie Yang-Mikala Triplett End CIF Tennis Run in Quarterfinals

Tennis

Katie Yang and Mikala Triplett made Dos Pueblos girls tennis history by advancing further in the CIF-Southern Section Individual Tournament than any doubles team in the program.

The Charger pair reached the quarterfinals at the Seal Beach Tennis Club on Wednesday, bowing out against the Campbell Hall team of Lisa Wagner and Patria Aziz, 6-2, 6-2.

"The duo went for broke," DP coach Liz Frech said. "Although a tougher match than the first one, the duo did better shot making and variety, plus showed no signs of fatigue. They were pure energy."

Yang and Triplett earlier rallied to beat University's top team of Halla Alajelly and Ashlyn Wang in a tense three-set match, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1 tiebreaker).

"The momentum kept shifting," Frech said. "In the second set, the DP duo was down 0-3 and climbed back to win 6-3. In the third, DP was up 3-0 and University surged to push the two teams to a 6-6 tie. In the tiebreaker DP set the pace by going up 6-0 before University took a point.

Yang played her last high school match. "We applaud her for four years of fine performances," said Frech.

