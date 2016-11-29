Katie Yang-Mikala Triplett Keep Winning in CIF Tourney

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos tennis doubles team of Katie Yang and Mikala Triplett won in the Round of 32 of the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships on Tuesday at Whittier Narrows.

The pair defeated Alana Andrews and Kelsey Lajom of Murrieta Valley, 6-0, 6-4 and advanced to the Round of 16 on Wednesday at the Seal Beach Tennis Club.

"Again, they played effectively, placing their shots well and staying upbeat," said coach Liz Frech.

