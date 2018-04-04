Katie Yang’s Comeback Sparks Dos Pueblos Past Ventura

Tennis

Katie Yang rallied from an 0-3 deficit and won a singles set to spark Dos Pueblos to a 14-4 win over visiting Ventura in a Channel League match on Thursday.

Yang went 3-0 on the day as did Mikala Triplett, who lost only one game in her three wins. Hannah Kleidermacher added two more set wins

In doubles, Rose Hillebrandt and Lucy Golden swept, followed by Elsie Golden and Zoe Lee-Park, taking two sets, and Danya Belkin and Anjali Thakrar,taking one.

The Chargers are 2-0 in league and 3-1 overall. Their next match is Tuesday at Santa Barbara.

