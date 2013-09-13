Katy Perry’s Brother Wows Dos Pueblos Students

Katy Perry's younger brother, David Hudson, spiced up lunchtime at Dos Pueblos High School on Friday by offering students a warm-up for his West Coast concert tour.

Hudson and his namesake band entertained students at Dos Pueblos, in advance of a performance schedule at the Soho restaurant and music club in downtown Santa Barbara.

Hudson, who briefly attended Dos Pueblos as a freshman, was following in the footsteps of his older sister, pop superstar Katy Perry, who performed at the Goleta high school in 2010.

By all accounts, Friday the 13th was a lucky day at Dos Pueblos High School.

