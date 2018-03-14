Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Katy Perry in Benefit Concert for Fire, Flood Charities

By Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl | March 14, 2018 | 1:31 p.m.

Katy Perry will return to her hometown for a special concert benefiting Santa Barbara area charities that are assisting those impacted by the Thomas fire and the subsequent flooding and debris flow.

Witness: Coming Home – A Benefit For The Community: Our Neighbors, Our Heroes will take place on Saturday, May 19, at Santa Barbara Bowl. For additional information, visit SBBowl.com or the Facebook event.

Tickets will go on sale to area residents first. Individuals with a local billing address may buy tickets in-person only 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office, 1122 N. Milpas St.

Tickets will be available to the general public online starting at 7 p.m. March 15. To purchase online, visit AXS.com.

Proceeds from the evening, which is being presented by Firework Foundation, will support the Santa Barbara Foundation, 93108 Fund, Cold Spring School and 805UNDOCUFund.

Perry will be performing the same full set seen on WITNESS: The Tour, which will take her to Latin America, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 