Katy Perry in Benefit Concert for Fire, Flood Charities

Katy Perry will return to her hometown for a special concert benefiting Santa Barbara area charities that are assisting those impacted by the Thomas fire and the subsequent flooding and debris flow.

Witness: Coming Home – A Benefit For The Community: Our Neighbors, Our Heroes will take place on Saturday, May 19, at Santa Barbara Bowl. For additional information, visit SBBowl.com or the Facebook event.

Tickets will go on sale to area residents first. Individuals with a local billing address may buy tickets in-person only 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office, 1122 N. Milpas St.

Tickets will be available to the general public online starting at 7 p.m. March 15. To purchase online, visit AXS.com.

Proceeds from the evening, which is being presented by Firework Foundation, will support the Santa Barbara Foundation, 93108 Fund, Cold Spring School and 805UNDOCUFund.

Perry will be performing the same full set seen on WITNESS: The Tour, which will take her to Latin America, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.