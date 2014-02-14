Kayaker ‘Cold and Tired’ After Rescue Near El Capitan

Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to assist a kayaker who was unable to make it back to shore along the Gaviota coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two county engines and a water-rescue team were called out at about 4:15 p.m. to El Capitan State Beach, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The kayaker was off El Capitan Point when the wind came up and began pushing him out to sea.

Water-rescue-team members using personal watercraft and paddle boards were able to assist the kayaker back to shore, Sadecki said.

At the end of the incident, he said, the kayaker was “cold and tired” but otherwise uninjured.

State Parks lifeguards and a county helicopter assisted in the rescue.

