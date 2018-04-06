Kayaker Reported in Distress at Goleta Beach

A report of a kayaker in distress brought emergency personnel to Goleta Beach County Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County firefighters, sheriff's deputies and other personnel were called out at about 1:50 p.m. after a park ranger reported that a kayaker appeared unable to make it make back to shore due to high winds, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The kayaker, who was about a mile off shore, appeared to be drifting east, Zaniboni said.

Three fire department jet-skis were launched, and a county helicopter was called in to assist in the search, Zaniboni said.

At about 2:20 p.m. the helicopter crew reported that it had located the white kayak, and the person was sitting on top of it.

Crews quickly determined that the kayaker was not in distress, and was meeting up with his girlfriend farther down the coast, according to Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

At that point the rescue effort was called off.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.