Kayaker ‘Looking for Adventure’ Rescued 5 Miles Off Coast

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 12, 2013 | 12:47 p.m.

A kayaker “looking for an adventure” got more than he bargained for Thursday night when his vessel ended up nearly five miles offshore, past oil platforms, and nearly entered the shipping channel off Santa Barbara’s coast. He eventually had to be rescued by the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.

At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call from a kayaker who explained he was near Platform B in the Santa Barbara Channel. Darkness was falling and he feared he was getting into the shipping lanes, Harbor Patrol Officer Erik Engebretson told Noozhawk on Friday.

“He didn’t have a light or a personal floatation device,” Engebretson said. “He was only wearing shorts.”

The Harbor Patrol notified the U.S. Coast Guard, which sent out a helicopter that spotted the man’s location and relayed the general area back to the Harbor Patrol boat, whose personnel picked up the man at 10:45 p.m.

“He was waving a lighted cell phone in the air ... that’s how we spotted him,” Engebretson said.

He said the man was about 5 miles offshore, a mile and a half south of Platform B, and was in fact getting close to the shipping lane.

The man was given a blanket, and American Medical Response was called to the harbor just in case the man was hypothermic.

“He said he was trying to paddle out to Santa Cruz Island and back,” Engebretson said. “He made mention that when he set out he was ‘looking for an adventure.’”

Five hours of time had passed from the time the man set out to the time he was rescued.

“We talked to him about the dangers of attempting a voyage without the proper equipment,” said Engebretson, adding that the kayaker was issued a citation for not having a life jacket on the vessel.

