Kayakers Narrowly Avoid Being Blown Out to Sea Off El Capitán State Beach

Two men narrowly escaped being blown out to sea Saturday evening when sundowner winds pushed their kayaks away from shore along the Gaviota coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Rescue crews were called out shortly after 7 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call reported two kayakers in distress near El Capitán State Beach, Fire Department spokesman Vince Agapito said.

“They decided to go kayak fishing, and put in at Las Flores Canyon, north of El Capitán,” Agapito said. “Their plan was to fish along kelp line, but the sundowners came up, which they were not expecting, and they literally got blown out to sea.”

The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers the kayakers were about a half-mile offshore, but by the time rescuers reached them on personal watercraft, they were nearly two miles out, Agapito said.

He said the two men were towed back to shore about 45 minutes later, just as darkness was falling.

The men were checked out by paramedics, and determined to be uninjured, Agapito said.

