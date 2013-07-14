4 Kayakers Rescued After Mishap Near Hollister Ranch

Four people in kayaks were rescued Sunday in the ocean off Hollister Ranch after one of the vessels capsized, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The kayakers — two people each in two boats — were picked up by a commercial fishing vessel near Drake’s Beach, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Firefighters and other rescued personnel were first dispatched to the area earlier in the day on a report of two overdue kayaks, he said.

The group had left from Gaviota State Park on Friday morning to surf in the Coho Bay area, Sadecki said.

After the initial report, he said, the kayakers were located and determined to be fine.

However, about two hours later, at 2 p.m., the kayakers called in to report that one of their boats had overturned.

Three county engines, a water-rescue crew, a helicopter, State Parks personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the incident.

The kayakers were being taken to Gaviota State Park, and were not believed to be injured, Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.