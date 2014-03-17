Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Kayaker Rescued From Rough Seas Off of Isla Vista

Three people ventured out into the ocean despite high winds, heavy surf

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 4:50 p.m. | March 17, 2014 | 4:23 p.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched Monday afternoon to rescue a man from an overturned kayak caught in heavy surf and windy conditions offshore from Isla Vista.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 3:40 p.m. to report of an ocean rescue near the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, east of the Coal Oil Point Reserve, according to emergency dispatch alerts.

A man had fallen out of his kayak when it overturned about 200 to 300 yards offshore in the choppy, wind-swept waves, and two others were kayaking in the area, said Mike Eliason, a county fire spokesman.

He said authorities were unsure whether the kayakers were traveling in a group.

First responders used two Jet Skis to reach the kayaker in distress by 4:15 p.m., and then shadowed the other two uninjured kayakers as they paddled back to shore, Eliason said.

The man who fell overboard was wearing a life vest — but no wetsuit — and spent more than 30 minutes floating in 60-degree water with 8- to 10-foot swells, he said.

As a result, Eliason said, the kayaker suffered from hypothermia and was transported via AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 