Kayaker Rescued From Rough Seas Off of Isla Vista

Three people ventured out into the ocean despite high winds, heavy surf

Emergency crews were dispatched Monday afternoon to rescue a man from an overturned kayak caught in heavy surf and windy conditions offshore from Isla Vista.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 3:40 p.m. to report of an ocean rescue near the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, east of the Coal Oil Point Reserve, according to emergency dispatch alerts.

A man had fallen out of his kayak when it overturned about 200 to 300 yards offshore in the choppy, wind-swept waves, and two others were kayaking in the area, said Mike Eliason, a county fire spokesman.

He said authorities were unsure whether the kayakers were traveling in a group.

First responders used two Jet Skis to reach the kayaker in distress by 4:15 p.m., and then shadowed the other two uninjured kayakers as they paddled back to shore, Eliason said.

The man who fell overboard was wearing a life vest — but no wetsuit — and spent more than 30 minutes floating in 60-degree water with 8- to 10-foot swells, he said.

As a result, Eliason said, the kayaker suffered from hypothermia and was transported via AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

