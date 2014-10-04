Great White Sharks Put Bite on Kayaks But Fishermen Escape Jaws Off VAFB

No injuries in two separate attacks a day after a surfer is bitten by a shark off a nearby beach

One of the kayakers involved in separate great white shark attacks Friday off Vandenberg Air Force Base said the harrowing incident keeps replaying in his mind.

The attacks — about an hour apart — occurred near the historic Boat House, south of Point Arguello on the southern edge of the base, according to the Shark Research Committee. They also occurred a day after a shark bit a surfer off Wall Beach.

The first Friday attack consisted of a strike on a kayak by a great white shark about noon.

“This action ‘dumped’ the occupant into the ocean,” the Shark Research Committee reported. “He was removed from the water and taken to shore.”

The second incident involved a great white shark estimated to be 18 to 20 feet in length.

“The shark breached under the fisherman’s kayak with such force that it ejected him about 10 feet into the air,” the report said. “Several tooth punctures are present in the bottom of this kayak. A tooth fragment clearly identified the attacker as a white shark.”

In the second incident, Ryan Howell said on Facebook that he was kayak fishing when he was attacked by a great white shark, estimated as being 16 to 20 feet.

Within a couple of seconds, the shark made two bite marks — from top to bottom each is approximately 24 inches, he said.

Howell said he “did not even see it coming.”

Lompoc resident Brad Rudolph, who was with Howell at the time of the incident, said it seemed “Jurassic-like, adding “all I see is that shark completely out of the water and you and the Hobie flying through the air.” He and Vincent Culliver were about 10 feet from Howell, he said.

Howell also reported he wasn’t injured and is doing OK, other than “it constantly re-playing in my head.”

A GoPro camera he wore on his head was running at the time of the attack and is “now at the bottom of the ocean,” Howell added.

He was tossed into the ocean, and said he was happy he had his personal flotation device and a VHF radio.

Apparently no one was injured in either of the incidents.

Friday’s attacks come a day after a shark bit a surfer off the coast north of Vandenberg’s Wall Beach late Thursday afternoon. The attack injured a 28-year-old government civilian employee at the base and he reportedly underwent surgery Friday.

It’s not clear if the kayakers were aware of the Thursday attack north of their fishing spot.

That attack prompted the Air Force on Friday to close Surf, Minuteman and Wall beaches until 4 p.m. Sunday.

