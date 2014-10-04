Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:23 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Great White Sharks Put Bite on Kayaks But Fishermen Escape Jaws Off VAFB

No injuries in two separate attacks a day after a surfer is bitten by a shark off a nearby beach

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully { | October 4, 2014 | 10:38 a.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk story.]

One of the kayakers involved in separate great white shark attacks Friday off Vandenberg Air Force Base said the harrowing incident keeps replaying in his mind.

The attacks — about an hour apart — occurred near the historic Boat House, south of Point Arguello on the southern edge of the base, according to the Shark Research Committee. They also occurred a day after a shark bit a surfer off Wall Beach.

The first Friday attack consisted of a strike on a kayak by a great white shark about noon.

“This action ‘dumped’ the occupant into the ocean,” the Shark Research Committee reported. “He was removed from the water and taken to shore.”

The second incident involved a great white shark estimated to be 18 to 20 feet in length.

“The shark breached under the fisherman’s kayak with such force that it ejected him about 10 feet into the air,” the report said. “Several tooth punctures are present in the bottom of this kayak. A tooth fragment clearly identified the attacker as a white shark.”

In the second incident, Ryan Howell said on Facebook that he was kayak fishing when he was attacked by a great white shark, estimated as being 16 to 20 feet.

Within a couple of seconds, the shark made two bite marks — from top to bottom each is approximately 24 inches, he said.

Howell said he “did not even see it coming.”

Lompoc resident Brad Rudolph, who was with Howell at the time of the incident, said it seemed “Jurassic-like, adding “all I see is that shark completely out of the water and you and the Hobie flying through the air.” He and Vincent Culliver were about 10 feet from Howell, he said.

Howell also reported he wasn’t injured and is doing OK, other than “it constantly re-playing in my head.”

A GoPro camera he wore on his head was running at the time of the attack and is “now at the bottom of the ocean,” Howell added.

He was tossed into the ocean, and said he was happy he had his personal flotation device and a VHF radio.

Apparently no one was injured in either of the incidents.

Friday’s attacks come a day after a shark bit a surfer off the coast north of Vandenberg’s Wall Beach late Thursday afternoon. The attack injured a 28-year-old government civilian employee at the base and he reportedly underwent surgery Friday.

It’s not clear if the kayakers were aware of the Thursday attack north of their fishing spot.

That attack prompted the Air Force on Friday to close Surf, Minuteman and Wall beaches until 4 p.m. Sunday.

 Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 