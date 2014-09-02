Dos Pueblos Senior Kaycie Landis Makes Top 10 in Miss California Outstanding Teen Competition
By Noozhawk News Desk | September 2, 2014 | 12:00 p.m.
Kaycie Landis
Kaycie Landis, the 2014 Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Outstanding Teen, competed for the Miss California’s Outstanding Teen title this summer.
Landis, a senior at Dos Pueblos High School, represented her title well by making the finals and placing in the top 10.
Miss California’s Outstanding Teen is the official preliminaries to the Miss America competitions.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.