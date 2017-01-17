Tennis
Kayla Day Falls in Aussie Open Debut
By Noozhawk Staff Report | January 17, 2017 | 7:53 a.m.
Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day made her professional tennis world tour debut at the Australian Open and dropped a 6-2, 6-3 first-round match against Germany’s Andrea Petkovic.
Day, 17, turned professional last year after winning the U.S. Open Junior singles title. Petkovic, 29, is a nine-year veteran who has six career tournament titles on the WTA Tour. She is ranked 56th in the world.
