Kayla Krantz Supplies Power in UCSB Softball Victory Over Sacramento State

Softball

Kayla Krantz and Genesis Ramirez both hit home runs to power the UC Santa Barbara softball team past Sacramento State, 8-4, on the final day of the Capital City Kick Off.

After defeating the Hornets in an 8-7, extra-inning thriller on Saturday, the Gauchos (4-1) raced out to an early lead with five runs on five hits in the top of the first.



Three straight singles to start the game from Maci Fines, Jessica Johnston and Alyssa Diaz loaded the bases, before a wild pitch allowed Fines to score. With runners on second and third, Sierra Altmeyer lined out to left for a sac fly to bring in Johnston. After a Rayna Cohen walk and a single from Ramirez loaded the bases once more, Melanie Menor stepped up to the dish and flied out to left for another sac fly to score Diaz.

With a 3-0 lead and two runners in scoring position, Krantz cleared the bases with a double to left center to put the Gauchos ahead 5-0.

The Hornets got two back in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI single, but UCSB added to its tally after Krantz struck again, this time with a two-run homerun.

Ramirez stretched the Gauchos lead to 8-2 with a solo shot in the fifth and Felisha Noriega kept the Hornets hitters at bay throughout the game to give UCSB the win.

Noriega (2-1) earned her second win of the season in the circle after tossing six innings and allowing just four hits, one earned run while striking out two and walking one.

Ramirez finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Diaz also collected three hits in a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a run. Krantz drove in a career-high four runs while finishing 2-for-3.

The 4-1 start is UCSB's best since they went 5-0 to start the 2013 campaign.

The Gauchos return to action at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. next weekend, beginning Saturday, Feb. 17 against Fordham at 5:30 p.m. followed by UCLA at 8:00 p.m.