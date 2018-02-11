Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Kayla Krantz Supplies Power in UCSB Softball Victory Over Sacramento State

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | February 11, 2018 | 12:38 p.m.

Kayla Krantz and Genesis Ramirez both hit home runs to power the UC Santa Barbara softball team past Sacramento State, 8-4, on the final day of the Capital City Kick Off.

After defeating the Hornets in an 8-7, extra-inning thriller on Saturday, the Gauchos (4-1) raced out to an early lead with five runs on five hits in the top of the first.

Three straight singles to start the game from Maci Fines, Jessica Johnston and Alyssa Diaz loaded the bases, before a wild pitch allowed Fines to score. With runners on second and third, Sierra Altmeyer lined out to left for a sac fly to bring in Johnston. After a Rayna Cohen walk and a single from Ramirez loaded the bases once more, Melanie Menor stepped up to the dish and flied out to left for another sac fly to score Diaz.

With a 3-0 lead and two runners in scoring position, Krantz cleared the bases with a double to left center to put the Gauchos ahead 5-0.

The Hornets got two back in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI single, but UCSB added to its tally after Krantz struck again, this time with a two-run homerun.

Ramirez stretched the Gauchos lead to 8-2 with a solo shot in the fifth and Felisha Noriega kept the Hornets hitters at bay throughout the game to give UCSB the win.

Noriega (2-1) earned her second win of the season in the circle after tossing six innings and allowing just four hits, one earned run while striking out two and walking one.

Ramirez finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Diaz also collected three hits in a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a run. Krantz drove in a career-high four runs while finishing 2-for-3.

The 4-1 start is UCSB's best since they went 5-0 to start the 2013 campaign.

The Gauchos return to action at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. next weekend, beginning Saturday, Feb. 17 against Fordham at 5:30 p.m. followed by UCLA at 8:00 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 