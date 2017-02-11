Kayla Krantz’s First Homer Sparks UCSB Softball to First Win

Softball

HOUSTON, Tex. - In the second day of the Houston Hilton Plaza Invitational, UCSB used a four-run seventh inning to defeat Wright State 12-10 and earn its first win of the season.

Freshman shortstop Kayla Krantz hit her first career home run in the top of the fifth, a three-run blast to spark a Gaucho rally.

The Gauchos dropped their first game of the day, 7-3, to Wichita State (3-0).

UCSB would bounce back quickly from its early-morning loss in a back-and-forth affair with Wright State.

The top of the first inning saw the Gauchos take their first lead of the young season, as senior third baseman Emily Brucelas hit a double to left field to bring home Diaz and sophomore second baseman Sierra Altmeyer, making it 2-0. The Raiders tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the first.

After a scoreless second inning, UCSB regained the lead in the third. After stealing third, Altmeyer was able to make it home for an unearned run on a Wright State throwing error.

Once again, the Raiders would have an answer, as they took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the third. They would extend that lead to 6-3 in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, UCSB enjoyed its best inning of the weekend up to that point, scoring four runs to snatch the lead back at 7-6. First, it was Krantz who stepped up, as she earned her first 3 RBIs of the season with a homer to left center, bringing Altmeyer and Pemberton home. Next, it was junior center fielder Jessica Johnston, who put UCSB back up by one with a solo home run to center field.

Diaz helped add to the lead in the top of the sixth, making it 8-6 off a single from Altmeyer. The Raiders answered back once again with four more runs, three of which came on a home run by sophomore Macy Cook.

Trailing 10-8 in the top of the seventh, the Gauchos were able to put together another well-timed four-run inning. Krantz got the scoring started with her second run of the game off a single from Hinojosa. Johnston would then tie it at 10-10 as Diaz grounded out to first base on the following at bat. A wild pitch then brought Clark home, giving UCSB the lead again at 11-10, and Altmeyer capped off the inning with a single up the middle to score Hinojosa.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez (1-0) was able to keep the Raiders without a hit, getting outs on the first three batters she faced to end the game.

Clark was a perfect 3-3 against Wright State as she tallied one run and two walks. Hinojosa and Diaz both went 1-4 with an RBI. Hinojosa also added a run while Diaz finished with two.

Altmeyer tied for game-high honors with three runs, hitting 2-3 for two RBIs and earning two walks. Brucelas went just 1-5 on the day, but her two-run double in the first gave her two RBIs as well. Krantz hit 2-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Johnston was a perfect 2-2 with two runs and one RBI.