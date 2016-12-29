Kayla Sato Has a Double-Double in Westmont Rout

College Basketball

Kayla Sato is a guard who has no problem crashing the boards for rebounds.

The sophomore recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday to lead the NAIA fourth-ranked Westmont women's basketball team to a 84-34 win over Southwestern in the Warriors' Holiday Classic at Murchison Gym.

Westmont went on a 25-2 run in the second quarter to blow the game open.

Aysia Shellmire led the 11-1 Warriors with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Morgan Haskin added 13 points and five blocks.

In other tournament action, The Master's defeated British Columbia 64-40.

Westmont plays British Columbia today at 5:30 p.m.