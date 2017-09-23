Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:42 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno Guides SBCC to Brahma Invitational Title

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 23, 2017 | 9:59 p.m.

Kaylene Ureno recorded 33 kills and 20 digs on Saturday as No. 22 SBCC surprised a pair of highly ranked teams to claim the title of the Brahma Invitational women’s volleyball tournament at L.A. Pierce in Woodland Hills.

The Vaqueros (10-4) extended their win streak to eight by rallying to beat No. 3 Bakersfield 3-2 (25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-8) and No. 4 Grossmont 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-14) in the title match.

Seven of the eight teams in the two-day tourney were ranked in the top 22 in the state.

Ureno tied her career high with 18 kills vs. Bakersfield. She hit .292 and also had 12 digs. In the sweep of Grossmont, Ureno drilled 15 kills and recorded eight digs. She had just one error in 26 swings for a sizzling .538 percentage.

“The team showed up ready to do battle today and leaders emerged on the court,” said Vaquero assistant coach Dillan Bennett. “Our middles did an excellent job making solid reads and establishing a block for us and our serving was on target.”

The Vaqueros had a season-high 16 aces vs. the Renegades (9-2) and hit .533 (9 kills, 1 error in 15 attacks) in the decisive fifth set.

Carolyn Andrulis had 17 kills, nine digs and six aces in the semifinal win. Avery Mulvey had a team-high 16 digs and Kiana Pisula recorded 42 assists, 11 digs and five blocks. Karissa Mertens added eight kills, nine digs and six aces. McKenzie Garrison had four kills, three aces and five blocks.

Andrulis and Mertens had six kills each in the sweep of the Griffins. Andrulis added seven digs for the Vaqueros, who hit a sparkling .372. They upped their percentage to .565 in the third set with 14 kills and one error.

“A pair of great all-around matches by our girls tonight,” Bennett added. “We served lights out and blocked the best we have all season against a fast offense. This weekend will serve as a turning point in our season.”

The Vaqueros will host No. 8 L.A. Pierce on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 