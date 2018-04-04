Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno Has Big Day as SBCC Sweeps Doubleheader

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 9, 2017 | 10:00 p.m.

SBCC topped a pair of Orange Empire Conference opponents on Saturday in its women’s volleyball home debut at the Sports Pavilion.

The Vaqueros beat Fullerton 3-1 (26-24, 25-8, 18-25, 25-20) in the morning and swept Golden West 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-18) in the afternoon of the SBCC Quad. Santa Barbara evened its record at 4-4.

Kaylene Ureno had a career-high 18 kills, 12 digs and three aces vs. Fullerton while Avery Mulvey had a season-best 27 digs. The Vaqueros hit .476 with 10 kills and no errors while cruising to a 25-8 win in the second set.

“It was a classic battle between the Western State Conference and the Orange Empire,” said 27th-year head coach Ed Gover. “The entire team came together today and played like a unit. Kiana (Pisula) did an great job of utilizing all her hitters.”

Karissa Mertens added 12 kills and 16 digs while Grace Trocki had seven blocks, including five solo. Pisula recorded 37 assists, 14 digs and three aces.

Freshman outside hitter Ashley Velasquez had nine kills and Ureno added eight kills and six aces in the sweep of Golden West. Mulvey and Pisula had 12 digs apiece.

The Vaqueros had 15 aces in the second match and just three service errors. Mertens had seven kills, eight digs and five aces. Trocki added six blocks and five were solo, giving her 10 solo blocks on the day.

The Vaqueros will host the Cal Lutheran JV team on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

