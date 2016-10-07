Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno sparks 3-0 sweep of Victor Valley

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | October 7, 2016 | 11:17 p.m.

Kaylene Ureno pounded 10 kills and hit .500 on Friday night as No. 3 SBCC cruised past Victor Valley 25-5, 25-10, 25-21 in a nonconference women’s volleyball match at the Sports Pavilion.

It was the third home appearance for the state’s No. 3-ranked Vaqueros (14-3) this year and their first on a Friday. They’re 3-0 at home this season and 31-2 over the last 3½  years. They played 14 of their first 16 matches on the road or at neutral sites.

The Vaqueros built a 13-2 lead in the first set on an ace by Carolyn Andrulis, a dump by Kiana Pisula and a hitting error by the Rams (5-11). A block by Andrulis and a hit into the net by the visitors capped the 25-5 victory, SBCC’s largest victory margin of the year.

Santa Barbara hit .632 in the first set (12 kills, no errors) and a sizzling .739 in the second set (18 kills, 1 error). The Vaqueros hit a season-high .451 on the night.

“The first two sets, we were really strong and give kudos to our libero, Claire Bagdasar,” said Hillary Bean, a sophomore libero from Dos Pueblos High. “Claire passed with her A-game tonight and all of our hitters really killed the ball.”

The Vaqueros jumped ahead 15-2 in the second set on a block by Isabella Thompson and Karissa Mertens. Brooke Pumo got a kill for the 18th point and Bean delivered a crosscourt kill to make it 21-6.

“That was my first kill in a while,” said Bean, who had three kills to double her season total to six. “It was really fun to be able to hit again.”

Carolyn Andrulis added nine kills, eight digs and a .471 hitting percentage and Shannon Friend had six kills. Thompson racked up five kills and an .833 percentage while Pisula had three kills, two aces, eight digs and 28 assists.

Bagdasar was the dig leader with 10.

The Vaqueros trailed 18-16 in the third set before rallying to take a 23-19 advantage on a backrow kill by Bean. Andrulis capped the 25-21 win with a kill down the middle.

“We were very efficient and in-system,” said coach Ed Gover. “The setting was clean and our hitters were in rhythm. Kaylene was on fire tonight. She came out with a different pace. She was hitting fast and hard. She hit me in warm-ups and it really hurt. She had a fantastic match.

“Carolyn was her usual steady self and Shannon was ripping balls. We got the bench in and they kept the energy going. It was really good to see. In the third set, we gave up a few points but I wasn’t worried because we were still siding out.”

The Vaqueros host Citrus on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in their final nonconference match.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 