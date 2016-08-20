Kayta Goyich, Andy Gill Fill Coaching Positions For Fall at Providence

Providence has named Kayta Goyich as its new girls volleyball coach and Andy Gill as cross country coach.

Gill is a Providence middle school physical education teacher and director of the popular Beyond the Classroom and Outdoor Leadership programs.

Goyich is a former Westmont College volleyball player. She takes over the program from Dave Goss, who in one year as head coach led the Patriots to the best season in school history with a 16-6 overall record. With a strong girls volleyball program, the Patriots have established a new standard for success by setting a school record for wins each of the past three years.

“We had a plan to take our time and not to rush to hiring just anyone lead our girls volleyball program,” said Providence Athletic Director Steve Stokes. “We wanted to make sure we had the right fit for our girls, our program, and our school. We have found that in Kayta Goyich. She is a great leader and model for the girls in our program. ”

Gill is building his program with many of his former middle school students.

“Andy’s vision for the cross country program mirrors what we want for our athletic program as a whole,” said Stokes. “It’s about building a program for long-term success. His appointment as our cross country coach has already created a buzz on campus and around this program. I am thankful that Providence student-athletes will have an incredible experience as members of our cross country team.”