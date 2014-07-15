Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:16 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

KC and the Sunshine Band to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | July 15, 2014 | 6:08 p.m.

KC and the Sunshine Band, the disco-era icon that has sold more than 100 million records and performed in elite music venues around the world, will electrify the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Harry Wayne Casey was just a music lover with a dream in 1973 when he was granted his first opportunity to make a record. The United States was fighting in Vietnam, President Richard Nixon was embroiled in the Watergate investigation, college students were protesting and rioting in the streets, and Casey wanted to change the mood.

He achieved that goal, and then went above and beyond as his group, KC and the Sunshine Band, became a significant influence on an entire generation.

In 1975, the group released its second album, KC and the Sunshine Band, and it instantly became legendary with four consecutive No. 1 hits — “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I Like It),” Boogie Shoes” and “Rock Your Baby.” The album earned triple-platinum status, and the group won the American Music Award for Best R&B Artist in 1975.

The group’s third album, Part 3, released in 1976, also went triple-platinum and contained the No. 1 singles “I’m Your Boogie Man,” “Shake Your Booty” and “Keep It Comin’ Love.”

KC and the Sunshine Band’s songs have stood the test of time and have become staples at major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, World Series, the Indianapolis 500, the Kentucky Derby and many more.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary group when it takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

