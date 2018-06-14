Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:17 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

KCLU’s Lance Orozco Lauded for Journalistic Excellence

By Karin Grennan for KCLU | June 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Lance Orozco, KCLU Radio’s news director, has received his fourth national award for excellence in journalism.

Orozco picked up the 2017 National Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Sigma Delta Chi Award for Best Radio Feature Reporting among small-market stations at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., for his story on the only dog trained to track down a specific species of ant in the wild.

In May, Orozco received three awards from the Associated Press for radio news coverage in the Western United States. He was honored in the public service category for his Thomas Fire coverage; for his feature on Ventura County’s history with the Dallas Cowboys; and for his use of sound in a story on Ventura County Fair food.

In April, Orozco picked up two 2018 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards among small-market stations for his Thomas Fire coverage and a look at the opioid crisis through the eyes of a mother who lost her son to it.

Reporter Debra Greene received a Murrow award for her feature on preschoolers’ hands-on science experience.

The national award honored Orozco for his story on Tobias, a former shelter dog sniffing his way through Santa Cruz Island looking for Argentine ants to make sure the invasive pests had been eradicated.

Orozco’s story, which aired in August, featured comments from the yellow lab’s handler and an ecologist, as well as the sounds of Tobias panting, yelping and walking through brush.

Judges chose a total of about 80 winners in various categories from more than 1,300 submissions from radio and television stations, newspapers, online news outlets and magazines.

To listen to Orozco’s story on the ant dog, visit http://kclu.org/post/one-kind-ant-dog-searches-invasive-ants-channel-islands#stream/0.

This is Orozco’s fourth national journalism award. The National SPJ honored him for the first time in 2013 with the Best Feature Reporting award for his story chronicling his battle with kidney cancer, and again in 2017 for his coverage of the Sherpa Fire.

In 2010, he received a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Audio Sports Reporting from the Radio Television Digital News Association for his profile of the oldest living team member of the Dodgers.

Orozco has won more than 200 regional journalism awards for KCLU and has been named the Associated Press Small-Market Reporter of the Year in the western United States 10 times.

KCLU, a community service of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, provides NPR and local news programming to Ventura County, 88.3 FM; southern Santa Barbara County, 1340 AM and 102.3 FM; Santa Maria, 89.7 FM; San Luis Obispo, 92.1, and online at KCLU.org.

— Karin Grennan for KCLU.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 