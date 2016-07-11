Keara Rutz Wins ‘AAA’ Beach Volleyball Rating

Beach Volleyball

Former Santa Barbara-Providence volleyball standout Keara Rutz earned her California Beach Volleyball Association “AAA” rating, winning the Long Beach “AA” Tournament with partner Paige Dreeuws of San Marcos in San Diego County.

Rutz and Dreeuws defeat Renee Escobar Garcia and Adriana Olguin in the final.

Rutz, who is entering her sophomore of high school, is transferring from to Capistrano Valley Christian in San Juan Capistrano, according to Providence Athletic Director Steve Stokes.

Her father, Chris Rutz, was hired as the head of school at Capistrano Valley Christian. He had been the associate head of school at Providence for the last four years.

Keara and her younger sister, Noelle, an 8th grader, will be transferring.

“It’s a tough loss for our school because of how great of people the Rutz family is and a tough loss for our girls volleyball program,” Stokes told Noozhawk.

He added that Keara has given a verbal commitment to Florida State to play beach volleyball. Florida State is coached by former UCSB star and AVP player Brooke Niles.

