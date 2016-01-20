Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:16 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Keck Center Meets Array of Outpatient Rehabilitation Needs

Patients receive a variety of services at the Keck Center for Outpatient Services at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, including physical and occupational therapy. Click to view larger
Patients receive a variety of services at the Keck Center for Outpatient Services at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, including physical and occupational therapy. (Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | January 20, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

You might be surprised to know everything that’s available through the Keck Center for Outpatient Services at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. But a growing number of people are finding out firsthand.

“Over the past four years, the Keck Center volume has increased 50 percent,” said Ann Veazey, director of therapy services for Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.

A large number of Keck Center patients are recovering from serious illness or injuries such as brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation or other trauma. Patients may have been cared for previously at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital or other facilities and, while well enough to return home, they continue their rehabilitation as an outpatient.

“We receive referrals from over 100 community physicians,” said Sue Adams, assistant director of therapy services.

As part of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Keck Center therapists have access to The Tuohy Foundation Aquatic Center for those patients for whom aquatic therapy is indicated. In addition, the resources of the hospital’s Assistive Technology Center are available, as appropriate.

The Keck Center provides multiple services in one location, which is convenient for patients and facilitates a team approach by the highly trained and skilled professionals.

“We have patients who receive up to four services under the same roof, and that’s a real plus,” Adams said.

Keck Center Highlights

» Counseling Psychology — Provided by a family therapist or a licensed social worker, these services can help with adjustment to disability, chronic pain management, family dynamics and other issues.

» Neuropsychology — Addresses cognitive deficits as a result of brain injuries or disorders, and may include testing to pinpoint problems. Provided by a Ph.D.-credentialed neuropsychologist.

» Occupational Therapy — Therapists focus on functional everyday activities, progressing patients along the continuum from self care to home management to community, school- and work-related skills in order to maximize their independence. Vision rehabilitation addresses problems caused by neurological impairment, such as double vision. The Keck Center Adaptive Driving Program provides pre-driving and behind-the-wheel driving evaluations for individuals adjusting to a disability as well as seniors challenged by conditions of aging.

» Physical Therapy — In addition to assisting patients with improving strength movement and balance, therapists assist anyone who uses a wheelchair with seating, positioning and pressure mapping to identify the best cushion to prevent pressure sores. The Keck Center offers a specialty program for Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation for women, men and children.

» Speech Language — Therapists’ scope of practice includes communication skills following stroke and/or brain injury. This includes aphasia and dysarthria (articulation), to name a few. Swallowing difficulties (dysphagia) associated with Parkinson’s disease or acquired brain injury are also addressed by the speech therapist, as well as voice disorders, such as vocal chord dysfunction. In some cases, assistive technology is utilized to address with speech and language challenges.

Click here for more information about the Keck Center or to make an appointment, or call 805.569.8900.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 