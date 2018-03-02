Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:32 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Keenan Sanders Powers UCSB Volleyball to Sweep at UCSD

By UCSB Sports Information | March 2, 2018 | 9:56 p.m.

No. 15 UC Santa Barbara pulled off a 3-0 sweep at UC San Diego on Friday night for its third straight win and move to 2-0 in Big West play. Set scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-20. 

Sophomore opposite and San Diego native Keenan Sanders was once again the offensive standout for UCSB (7-5), pounding down a match-high 17 kills on .512 hitting to make him UCSB's leader in kills in six of the last seven matches. With Sanders leading the way, the Gauchos outhit UCSD (8-8, 0-2 Big West) .326 to .244 while maintaining sizable advantages in blocking (11-6) and service aces (five to one). 

Sophomore middle blocker Brandon Hopper was the Gauchos' biggest difference-maker at the net, recording a team-high seven blocks. Right behind him was sophomore setter Randy DeWeese, who added six blocks and posted a 29-assist, 10-dig double-double. 

UCSD was led by outside hitter Tanner Syftestad, who registered 16 kills on 30 swings. 

The Gauchos established the tone for the match early, notching 5.5 blocks in the first set to go ahead 1-0. The key run in that frame came with UCSB already up 15-12, as the Gauchos reeled off five of six points in a run, featuring a pair of kills from junior outside Corey Chavers (six kills, two aces overall) and a Gaucho triple block, that made it 20-13. 

UCSB had its work cut out in the middle frame, needing to overcome a 13-9 deficit early on. The Gauchos responded to that hole with aplomb, storming back with an 8-1 run capped off by a DeWeese-Hopper double block to take a solid 17-14 lead. A kill off the dump from DeWeese on the next play made it 18-14, and UCSB more or less maintained that edge to the end of the second set. 

Similar to Thursday night's decisive fourth set against USC in which he had a dozen kills, Sanders put the Gauchos on his back and carried them to the finish line with a standout nine-kill performance in the third against the Tritons as the Gauchos hit a robust .452 to close it out. 

The Gauchos return to Rob Gym next week to host Fort Wayne on Friday night and Ball State on Saturday night in non-conference action. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 