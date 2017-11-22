Keep Home Safe From Fires This Winter

As the temperature drops, the number of residential fires goes up. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department wants community members to have a worry-free winter by taking the following precautions:

» Before using your home heater for the first time this winter, have a qualified service person inspect your furnace and change the filter.

» If you have a fireplace or wood-burning stove in your home, make sure it’s clean and inspected by a qualified chimney sweep. Burn only dry, well-seasoned wood.

Never burn trash in your fireplace, never use gasoline, charcoal lighter fluid or other fuel to light a fire. When using a fireplace, make sure the opening is covered with an approved metal screen or glass doors.

» Never leave a fire unattended.

» When using space heaters, make sure there is a minimum of 36 inches of clearance on all sides of the heater.

» If you burn candles, never leave them unattended. Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom where you might fall asleep. Always use a sturdy candle holder and keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything flammable.

» Make sure there are operating smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detectors on each level of your home. Your family should have and practice a home fire escape plan.

With these helpful tips, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department hopes everyone will have a safe and worry-free winter.

— David Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.