Keep Home Safe in Fire Season — Create Defensible Space

Fire season is not far off and it is important to be prepared. Vegetative growth has been rapid from all the recent rain, which can create fire hazards.

“There are many preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, your property, home and neighbors,” said Matt van der Linden, Solvang Public Works director. Here are some simple things community members can do:

Landscaping: Create a defensible space of 100 feet around your home; remove all flammable vegetation within 30 feet of your home. Use care when operating equipment such as lawnmowers and weed-trimmers when clearing vegetation.

Yard: Stack woodpiles at least 30 feet from all structures and remove vegetation within 10 feet of wood piles. Remove all stacks of construction materials, pine needles, leaves, and other debris from your yard.

Roof: Remove dead leaves and needles from roof and gutters; remove dead branches overhanging the roof; and keep branches 10 feet from your chimney.

For more information on vegetation management, visit the Santa Barbara County Fire Department website www.sbcfire.com/vegetation-management.

— Matt van der Linden for city of Solvang.