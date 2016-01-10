Keep It Real in 2016 When Setting Nutrition, Fitness Goals

Sports

Be careful with New Year’s resolutions, warns Michelle Smith, coordinator of Cottage Health’s Healthy Balance program. Often vague or unrealistic, they are “made to be broken.”

“My guidance for my clients is generally to set one goal at a time, one behavior-specific, short-term goal, like ‘I’m going to take a 20-minute walk, three days a week, at 8 a.m., in this location’,” she said.

Since Smith started Healthy Balance in 2002, it has grown to serve more than 50 people at a time through classes at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

Participants sign up for the eight-week nutrition and fitness program knowing they must change the status quo if they want to make and sustain changes like weight loss.

“There’s no magic pill,” Smith said. “It’s basically lifestyle modification.”

Click here for more information, or call 805.569.7201 Future classes will start in mid-March, April and the end of August.

A physical therapist and a dietician tailor plans for each Healthy Balance client’s lifestyle and personal preferences. Participants then meet twice a week for strength training workouts with their physical therapist. Cardio workouts are recommended for each client based on their abilities.

It’s not unusual for people to recommit after eight weeks, Smith says.

“We’ve seen such dramatic life changes that I absolutely love doing this,” she said.