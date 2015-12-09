Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Pets

Keep Your Furry Friends Safe With These Safety Tips From the Santa Barbara Humane Society

By Berlin Galvan for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | December 9, 2015 | 1:26 p.m.

The holiday season is a time of celebration and cheer for humans and their pets alike. In the midst of decorating and planning, it’s important to be aware of special challenges that can be presented to pets.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society has gathered a list of tips to make the most out of a safe holiday season with your furry friend:

1. If you deck the halls with holly, mistletoe and poinsettia, keep them out of your pet’s reach. They are poisonous! Tinsel and pine needles can also lead to possible vet visits as they can puncture intestines if ingested. Keep your pet preoccupied with a food-stuffed Kong or a catnip toy.

2. Oh, Christmas tree! Be sure to securely anchor your Christmas tree to prevent any injuries to your pet.  Remove breakable low-hanging ornaments if you have a playful pet.

3. A festival of lights may spark your pet’s curiosity. Don’t leave lit candles unattended as they can cause a fire if knocked over. Douse the light if leaving the room.

4. Pets love table scraps, however, be mindful of the following foods that are dangerous to pets:

  • Fatty, rich foods can lead to stomach upset and diarrhea.
  • Chocolate, grapes, raisins, onions and garlic are toxic to dogs, even in small quantities.
  • Cooked bones can easily splinter and choke your pet.
  • Use treats and soft chews as an alternative to table scraps.

5.       As the holiday and New Year celebrations begin, consider giving your pet an indoor space of their own to retreat to with fresh water and a place to snuggle as noisy poppers and fireworks can terrify them. 

If you don’t have a pet of your own, consider supporting the Santa Barbara Humane Society by visiting their wishlist on Amazon to help their adoptable animals stay happy, healthy and adoptable.

You can also make a shelter animal's life happy by opening your home to a new furry family member.

The Santa Barbara Humane society is located at 5399 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara. It will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas and New Years Day. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Visit www.sbhumanesociety.org for more information and a list of adoptable animals.

Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 