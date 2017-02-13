Keeping Brain Function Young at Heart

Learn how to improve memory and boost brain function during two free programs led by brain-health experts and hosted by The Samarkand retirement community, 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara. Area seniors and their families are invited to attend.

First up is Maximizing Brain Health with Cordula Dick-Muehlke at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

From controlling chronic conditions and exercising regularly to staying socially active and engaging in mentally stimulating activities, Dick-Muehlke will discuss strategies to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s for yourself and family members.

A licensed psychologist, Dick-Muehlke was recognized as a Dementia Care Professional of the Year by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, and in 2014 launched Cordula Cares, which provides consultation for aging and dementia.

The second talk is Maintain Your Memory with Len Lecci at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13.

Memory loss doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of aging. Education, prevention and early detection can help preserve memory and boost healthy brain function. After explaining how memory works, Lecci will highlight how Alzheimer’s and other dementia affect the brain.

He will focus on three factors that contribute to better brain health: diet, exercise and memory-function monitoring. He will update guests on the latest treatments and early warning signs.

Lecci is a professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. In 2015, he was appointed to the North Carolina Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias. He has published extensively, received grant funding from national groups, and briefed Congress.

Space is limited for both programs and reservations are required by calling 877-231-6284 or visiting www.TheSamarkand.org.

The Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit, continuing care retirement community. For more information, call 877-231-6284 or visit www.TheSamarkand.org.

— Wendy D'Alessandro for The Samarkand.