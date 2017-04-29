Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Keeping California’s Smart Gun Laws Safe

By Toni Wellen for Coalition Against Gun Violence | April 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who wrote ordinances and created new programs to combat gun violence, will be the keynote speaker at the Coalition Against Gun Violence's 22nd anniversary event, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

Feuer, a former California Assemblyman and Los Angeles City Councilman, authored the innovative microstamping bill that can assist law enforcement in solving crimes and reducing gun violence. His address is titled Resist! Protect California's Smart Gun Laws.

Feuer created a Gun Violence Prevention Unit in his office and has worked to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and children.

He brought charges against parents who did not properly store firearms that later fell into the hands of their children. Working with the LAPD, he created protocols to assure domestic violence perpetrators do not have weapons.
 
In a national effort, Feuer joined with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., to co-found and chair Prosecutors Against Gun Violence, an independent, nonpartisan coalition devoted to prosecutorial and policy solutions to the public health and safety crisis of gun violence.

Recently, Feuer said, "Keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and those in crisis will save lives.

"Prosecutors, law enforcement and legislators join in supporting these commonsense gun violence-prevention measures because they're based on solid evidence. These proposals deserve wide, bipartisan support."

Following Feuer’s address, there will be a will be a dialogue/town hall with some Santa Barbara’s elected officials, which will address critical gun legislation. Geoff Green, CEO of Santa Barbara City College Foundation, will lead the panel.

Included are: former Rep. Lois Capps, Rep. Salud Carjahal, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assembly Member Monique Limón, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, and Santa Barbara County Supervisors Das Williams and Janet Wolf.

The event also will have a silent auction featuring Sea Glass and Eco-Object d’Art plus gift certificates and items from Santa Barbara businesses. There will be a guest performance by the Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band, led by Kearney Vander Sal, music director.

A traditional Bell Ceremony will conclude the event, in memory of those who have lost loved ones to gun violence beginning with the Goleta Post Office, Isla Vista, Dr. Henry Han and family, Sandy Hook, all American veterans, and the 33,000 Americans slain by guns each year

To buy tickets or make a donation, visit www.sbcoalition.org.

For further information, visit www.sbcoalition.org, email [email protected] or call 684-8434.

— Toni Wellen for Coalition Against Gun Violence.

 
