Keeping Santa Barbara Beautiful

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Jacqueline Dyson, President of Santa Barbara Beautiful, to learn more about how the nonprofit keeps Santa Barbara beautiful.

Santa Barbara Beautiful

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: The purpose of Santa Barbara Beautiful is to stimulate community interest and action toward the enhancement of Santa Barbara's beauty as a complement to current and future government and private activity. Santa Barbara Beautiful is an organization of volunteers dedicated to beautifying our area in a variety of ways not only by working independently, but also by cooperating with city departments, neighborhood association and other agencies.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: SBB was co-founded in 1965 by Miss Pearl Chase and Catherine Adams.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: The natural beauty & man-made aesthetics of our city provide a sense of peace & harmony & well being in the community that benefits everyone who lives, works and visits here. The built infrastructure is enhanced by public art & pleasing landscapes & common areas of public open space for recreation and relaxation.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: Community Improvement Project Grants; Arbor Day tree planting ceremonies & tree-related book donations at local schools; Annual Awards that recognize outstanding achievements for the beautification of local properties & outstanding community service.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: Miss Pearl Chase advocated the elimination of large highway billboards through the auspices of Santa Barbara Beautiful. She advocated for a City Sign Ordinance to ensure public signage was aesthetically pleasing within the city.

The Official City Flower is the Red Hibiscus; the official city street trees are the Jacaranda & the Coast Live Oak due to the advocacy of Santa Barbara Beautiful.

Also, many people may not know that one of SBB's first presidents was James "Bud" Bottoms, artist/sculptor of the iconic Friendship "Dolphin" Fountain.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: Before Santa Barbara Beautiful became an official nonprofit organization the City of Santa Barbara had no city street tree program. With the urging and fund raising of Santa Barbara Beautiful the city no has a nationally recognized City Street Tree Program. SBB has, in partnership with the city, planted over 13,000 city street trees.

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: SBB actively engages in community beautification through the City Street Tree Program; Arbor Day Ceremonies; Community Improvement Grants for improved public aesthetics; the Commemorative Tree Program to dedicate city street trees in Memory of or in Honor of a special person or special event.

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: Contact [email protected]

Q: How has your nonprofit transformed since you first began?

A: Since 1965 the transformation has come primarily from the advanced technology, namely the internet, to increase public awareness.

Q: How does the work of your nonprofit get communicated to the public?

A: Our website; media outreach; membership newsletters; word of mouth.

