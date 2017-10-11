Keeping up With Joneses - Money Management Workshop

Santa Barbara Young Black Professionals will host a free presentation — Keeping Up With the Jones Part 2: Transform Your Finances — 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St.

The financial workshop is the second held by the group this year. Networking will precede the presentation and refreshments will be provided. The event includes two guest speakers.

Participants will learn how to save money in a practical way with tools and tips provided by Warren Ritter, local manager at Wells Fargo.

Together with Guy Walker, a wealth strategies planner, participants will learn how mastering the art of short-term spending builds the foundation for growing long-term wealth for years to come.

Walker is president and founder of Wealth Management Strategies, a financial advisory firm that provides critical thinking, strategies and solutions around issues of wealth transfer, retirement planning, executive benefits and business succession planning.

Walker has a history of community service and serves on several nonprofit boards: Endowment for Youth Committee, Allan Hancock College Foundation, Community Action Commission and Dunn School. He lives in Santa Ynez Valley, but is proud to say he is “straight outta Compton.”

— Quienna Broadnax for Santa Barbara Young Black Professionals.