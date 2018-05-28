Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 10:12 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Keith Moles Keeps Lead in Santa Barbara City Golf Championships

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 28, 2018 | 8:01 a.m.

Keith Moles held on to the lead through the second round of the Santa Barbara City Golf Championships on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

The UCSB freshman out of Righetti High shot a 1-over par 71, giving him a 36-hole total of 135. He leads former champion Brian Helton by three shots. Helton also shot a 71 on Sunday.

Jonathan Collins, a former Santa Barbara High golf standout, is tied with Helton at 138 after shooting a 3-under 67. Ethan Ashbrook fired a 69 and is in fourth with a 139.

The leading group tees off at 9:24 Monday morning.

Sunday's biggest turnaround came from Riverside's Pachara Sakuluyong. He carded a 67 after a first-round 7-over 77 and made the cut by two shots.

Brandon Bueno of UCSB suffered the biggest fall, shooting a 78 after his first-round 68, and failed to make the cut.

The second-round leaders in the net flights are: Danny Carroll (145 in Palmer Flight); Thomas Seidl (158, Hogan Flight); Justin Cochrane (158, Nicklaus Flight); John Dwyer (168, Trevino Flight).

Second Round Scores

Championship Flight

Keith Moles 64-71—135

Brian Helton 67-71—138

Jonathan Collins 71-67—138

Ethan Ashbrook 70-60—139

Collin Waring 70-70—140

Nick Cantlay 68-72—140

Jake Williams 70-71—141

Niels Andersen 71-70—141

Ben Tumbel 70-72—142

Brett Patton 70-72—142

Mason Glinski 73-69—142

Willy Moffly 70-72—142

Zach Steinberger 71-71—142

Justin Sheparovich 71-72—143

Nick Swanson 70-73—143

Brandon Gama 73-71—144

Cody Hall 73-71—144

Corey Hefler 70-74—144

John Pate 72-72—144

Pachara Sakulyong 77-67—144

Zack Wilkens 74-70—144

Dave Aarons 68-77—145

Dean Rogers 75-70—145

Preston Foy 70-75—145

Warren Leary 73-72—145

Failed to make the cut

Brandon Bueno 68-78—146

Craig King 71-75—146

Dean Netzel 76-70—146

Eliah Poppers 76-70—146

Grady Smith 74-72—146

Greg Moss 76-70—146

Isaac Stone 75-71—146

Preston Gomersall 75-71—146

Thomas Gocke 69-77—146

Joseph Moles 71-76—147

Owen Huang 75-72—147

Rich Oosterhuis 74-73—147

Trent Caraher 75-72—147

Brandon Crane 72-76—148

Chris Blystone 75-73—148

Mikha Benedictus 74-74—148

Aryeh Keating 78-72—150

Chong Kim 75-75—150

Pe'a Hill 75-75—150

Zack Cram 73-77—150

Diamuid O Fatharta 75-76—151

Ed Susolik 78-73—151

Brian Walker 77-75—152

Daniel Diaz 78-74—152

Kelly Foy 76-76—152

Louis D'Aquila 80-72—152

Alec Constantinides 80-73—153

Divya Manthena 78-75—153

Matthew Pate 79-75—154

Bennett Reichard 81-74—155

Aaron Friedland 79-77—156

Austin Duffy 73-83—156

JJ Resnick 76-80—156

Sam Metzger 79-78—157

Kenneth O'shea 74-84—158

Nathan Fox 76-83—159

Taylor Oliver 76-83—159

Brent Williams 83-77—160

Chase Blossom 81-79—160

Dana Gretchen 81-79—160

Ryan Melendez 87-74—161

Tyler Williams 80-82—162

Michael Juliano 82-81—163

Simon Freund 82-82—164

Justin Roxbrough 82-84—166

Grace Hay 83-86—169

Rob Massar 85-86—171

John Harding 83-90—173

John Steinberger 87-87—174

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 