Keith Moles Keeps Lead in Santa Barbara City Golf Championships

Golf

Keith Moles held on to the lead through the second round of the Santa Barbara City Golf Championships on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

The UCSB freshman out of Righetti High shot a 1-over par 71, giving him a 36-hole total of 135. He leads former champion Brian Helton by three shots. Helton also shot a 71 on Sunday.

Jonathan Collins, a former Santa Barbara High golf standout, is tied with Helton at 138 after shooting a 3-under 67. Ethan Ashbrook fired a 69 and is in fourth with a 139.

The leading group tees off at 9:24 Monday morning.

Sunday's biggest turnaround came from Riverside's Pachara Sakuluyong. He carded a 67 after a first-round 7-over 77 and made the cut by two shots.

Brandon Bueno of UCSB suffered the biggest fall, shooting a 78 after his first-round 68, and failed to make the cut.

The second-round leaders in the net flights are: Danny Carroll (145 in Palmer Flight); Thomas Seidl (158, Hogan Flight); Justin Cochrane (158, Nicklaus Flight); John Dwyer (168, Trevino Flight).

Second Round Scores

Championship Flight

Keith Moles 64-71—135

Brian Helton 67-71—138

Jonathan Collins 71-67—138

Ethan Ashbrook 70-60—139

Collin Waring 70-70—140

Nick Cantlay 68-72—140

Jake Williams 70-71—141

Niels Andersen 71-70—141

Ben Tumbel 70-72—142

Brett Patton 70-72—142

Mason Glinski 73-69—142

Willy Moffly 70-72—142

Zach Steinberger 71-71—142

Justin Sheparovich 71-72—143

Nick Swanson 70-73—143

Brandon Gama 73-71—144

Cody Hall 73-71—144

Corey Hefler 70-74—144

John Pate 72-72—144

Pachara Sakulyong 77-67—144

Zack Wilkens 74-70—144

Dave Aarons 68-77—145

Dean Rogers 75-70—145

Preston Foy 70-75—145

Warren Leary 73-72—145

Failed to make the cut

Brandon Bueno 68-78—146

Craig King 71-75—146

Dean Netzel 76-70—146

Eliah Poppers 76-70—146

Grady Smith 74-72—146

Greg Moss 76-70—146

Isaac Stone 75-71—146

Preston Gomersall 75-71—146

Thomas Gocke 69-77—146

Joseph Moles 71-76—147

Owen Huang 75-72—147

Rich Oosterhuis 74-73—147

Trent Caraher 75-72—147

Brandon Crane 72-76—148

Chris Blystone 75-73—148

Mikha Benedictus 74-74—148

Aryeh Keating 78-72—150

Chong Kim 75-75—150

Pe'a Hill 75-75—150

Zack Cram 73-77—150

Diamuid O Fatharta 75-76—151

Ed Susolik 78-73—151

Brian Walker 77-75—152

Daniel Diaz 78-74—152

Kelly Foy 76-76—152

Louis D'Aquila 80-72—152

Alec Constantinides 80-73—153

Divya Manthena 78-75—153

Matthew Pate 79-75—154

Bennett Reichard 81-74—155

Aaron Friedland 79-77—156

Austin Duffy 73-83—156

JJ Resnick 76-80—156

Sam Metzger 79-78—157

Kenneth O'shea 74-84—158

Nathan Fox 76-83—159

Taylor Oliver 76-83—159

Brent Williams 83-77—160

Chase Blossom 81-79—160

Dana Gretchen 81-79—160

Ryan Melendez 87-74—161

Tyler Williams 80-82—162

Michael Juliano 82-81—163

Simon Freund 82-82—164

Justin Roxbrough 82-84—166

Grace Hay 83-86—169

Rob Massar 85-86—171

John Harding 83-90—173

John Steinberger 87-87—174