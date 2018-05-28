Keith Moles Keeps Lead in Santa Barbara City Golf Championships

Keith Moles held on to the lead through the second round of the Santa Barbara City Golf Championships on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.
The UCSB freshman out of Righetti High shot a 1-over par 71, giving him a 36-hole total of 135. He leads former champion Brian Helton by three shots. Helton also shot a 71 on Sunday.
Jonathan Collins, a former Santa Barbara High golf standout, is tied with Helton at 138 after shooting a 3-under 67. Ethan Ashbrook fired a 69 and is in fourth with a 139.
The leading group tees off at 9:24 Monday morning.
Sunday's biggest turnaround came from Riverside's Pachara Sakuluyong. He carded a 67 after a first-round 7-over 77 and made the cut by two shots.
Brandon Bueno of UCSB suffered the biggest fall, shooting a 78 after his first-round 68, and failed to make the cut.
The second-round leaders in the net flights are: Danny Carroll (145 in Palmer Flight); Thomas Seidl (158, Hogan Flight); Justin Cochrane (158, Nicklaus Flight); John Dwyer (168, Trevino Flight).
Second Round Scores
Championship Flight
Keith Moles 64-71—135
Brian Helton 67-71—138
Jonathan Collins 71-67—138
Ethan Ashbrook 70-60—139
Collin Waring 70-70—140
Nick Cantlay 68-72—140
Jake Williams 70-71—141
Niels Andersen 71-70—141
Ben Tumbel 70-72—142
Brett Patton 70-72—142
Mason Glinski 73-69—142
Willy Moffly 70-72—142
Zach Steinberger 71-71—142
Justin Sheparovich 71-72—143
Nick Swanson 70-73—143
Brandon Gama 73-71—144
Cody Hall 73-71—144
Corey Hefler 70-74—144
John Pate 72-72—144
Pachara Sakulyong 77-67—144
Zack Wilkens 74-70—144
Dave Aarons 68-77—145
Dean Rogers 75-70—145
Preston Foy 70-75—145
Warren Leary 73-72—145
Failed to make the cut
Brandon Bueno 68-78—146
Craig King 71-75—146
Dean Netzel 76-70—146
Eliah Poppers 76-70—146
Grady Smith 74-72—146
Greg Moss 76-70—146
Isaac Stone 75-71—146
Preston Gomersall 75-71—146
Thomas Gocke 69-77—146
Joseph Moles 71-76—147
Owen Huang 75-72—147
Rich Oosterhuis 74-73—147
Trent Caraher 75-72—147
Brandon Crane 72-76—148
Chris Blystone 75-73—148
Mikha Benedictus 74-74—148
Aryeh Keating 78-72—150
Chong Kim 75-75—150
Pe'a Hill 75-75—150
Zack Cram 73-77—150
Diamuid O Fatharta 75-76—151
Ed Susolik 78-73—151
Brian Walker 77-75—152
Daniel Diaz 78-74—152
Kelly Foy 76-76—152
Louis D'Aquila 80-72—152
Alec Constantinides 80-73—153
Divya Manthena 78-75—153
Matthew Pate 79-75—154
Bennett Reichard 81-74—155
Aaron Friedland 79-77—156
Austin Duffy 73-83—156
JJ Resnick 76-80—156
Sam Metzger 79-78—157
Kenneth O'shea 74-84—158
Nathan Fox 76-83—159
Taylor Oliver 76-83—159
Brent Williams 83-77—160
Chase Blossom 81-79—160
Dana Gretchen 81-79—160
Ryan Melendez 87-74—161
Tyler Williams 80-82—162
Michael Juliano 82-81—163
Simon Freund 82-82—164
Justin Roxbrough 82-84—166
Grace Hay 83-86—169
Rob Massar 85-86—171
John Harding 83-90—173
John Steinberger 87-87—174