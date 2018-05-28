Keith Moles Leads Wire to Wire, Wins Santa Barbara City Golf Championship

Golf

Keith Moles combined superior driving and consistent iron play to shoot a 3-under 67 on Monday and complete a wire-to-wire victory in the 59th Santa Barbara City Golf Championships at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.



Moles, a UCSB freshman from Righetti High, shot 64, 71 and 67 for an 8-under 202 that was six shots better than the runner-up, Collin Waring. Waring, a former San Marcos High and San Diego State golfer, finished at 208 (70-70-68), despite playing with a torn labrum in his hip.



Moles started the Memorial Day final round with a 3-shot lead over Brian Helton and Jonathan Collins. It got down to two shots before he broke things open with a birdie 3 on the No. 1 handicap hole – the 422-yard seventh – and an eagle on the par-5, 506-yard ninth hole.



“I made a 30-footer for birdie on the No. 1 handicap hole and then I eagled No. 9, which was a real momentum shift,” said Moles, who consistently outdrove his three playing partners with drives over 300 yards. “I hit driver and had 211 yards left on the ninth. I hit a soft 4-iron to eight feet behind the pin.”



Collins, a former Santa Barbara High standout, and Ethan Ashbrook, a senior from Righetti who signed to play for St. Mary’s College, tied for third at even-par 210. Brandon Gama tied for the low round of the day (67) and tied for fifth with Jake Williams at 211. Helton, the 2012 City champion, had a tough day with the flat stick, missing a half-dozen putts inside of five feet in a round of 74 that left him in a four-way tie for seventh at 212.



“I putted awful, it was embarrassing,” said Helton, a 41-year-old ex-San Marcos High and UCSB player. “I’m a good putter typically but not today. I haven’t been playing a lot. I hit a putt on 10, about a 4-footer for par, and it literally scared me after I hit it. Then I missed the one coming back for a double (bogey) and from there on out, I had no chance of making anything.



“Keith played awesome. He grabbed the bull by the horns and took it down.”



Moles birdied the par-4 11th and bogeyed No. 12 with a three-putt from just off the green. He was 8-under at that point and held a comfortable six-stroke lead over Collins.



“The lead got down to two early in the round and I was getting a little nervous,” said Moles, who was making his debut in the Santa Barbara City Championship. “Once I eagled nine, I was pretty confident I would finish it out.



“I kind of wanted to shoot another 64. I was hitting it really well and I hit almost every green with lots of two-putts. I didn’t really make any birdies and I didn’t want to mess up. Fairways and greens all the way home.”

Moles played in two tournaments for the Gauchos this year. His best finish was a tie for 31st in the UCSB Intercollegiate with a final-round 74 at Sandpiper GC.



On the 393-yard 14th hole, Moles blasted a 313-yard drive onto the cart path on the left side and took a drop. His 80-yard second shot went a little long and right and he chipped to within three feet, then made the par putt.



“I definitely hit the ball past everyone I know except for maybe my UCSB teammate Brett Patton,” stated Moles. “I had wedge into a lot of holes which is a great advantage. Today was the only day I hit it well. When I shot 64 (in Saturday’s opening round), I actually only hit one fairway but I was hitting a lot of second shots by the green and then I’d get up and down.



“I’m pretty excited to be the Santa Barbara City Champion. I haven’t won a tournament in like 10 months and I haven’t played well in a while. This is kind of a shock.”



Danny Carroll shot 73 and won the Palmer Flight at 2-over 212. Other flight winners were Derrick Ford (Hogan, 73--218), J.R. Tricase (Nicklaus, 69--210) and John Dwyer (Trevino, 70--212).

Santa Barbara City Championships

Championship Flight

Final 54-Hole Scores

Keith Moles 202

Collin Waring 208

Ethan Ashbrook 210

Jonathan Collins 210

Brandon Gama 211

Jake Williams 211

Mason Glinski 212

Brian Helton 212

Ben Tumble 212

Niels Andersen 212

Cody Hall 214

Brett Patton 214

Pachara Sakulyong 215

Justin Sheparovich 216

Preston Foy 216

Nick Cantlay 217

Willy Moffly 218

Zach Steinberger 218

Dave Aarons 219

Dean Rogers 220

Nick Swanson 222

John Pate 223

Zach Wilkens 226