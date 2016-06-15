Kellan Montgomery’s 2 Homers Power Dos Pueblos U12 Stars Past Santa Paula

Youth Sports

Kellan Montgomery belted two home runs and collected five RBIs to power the Dos Pueblos Little League Under-12 All Stars to a 9-2 baseball win over Santa Paula in the District 63 Tournament at Girsh Park on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos is 2-0 in the tournament.

Josh Brennan smacked a pair of doubles, Jackson Greaney had a singled and a double and Joseph Molina, Josiah Severson and Jordan Rico picked up hits for the home team.

Greaney earned the pitching win. He struck out six in three innings of work. Brennan and Joe Talarico pitched in relief.

Dos Pueblos next faces crosstown rival Goleta Valley South on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Girsh Park.

